BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 5, 2022

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 12:29 pm
BOL NEWS BUSINESS

BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST. Image: Unsplash

Banking deposits surge 17% to Rs20.51 trillion

KARACHI: The banking deposits surged 17 per cent to Rs20.51 trillion by the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with Rs17.54 trillion in the same quarter of the last year, according to a report released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more

PDWP approves Rs8.79 billion development schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday approved the execution of 10 development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs8.79 billion. –IQTIDAR GILANI

Read more 

Nepra increases electricity tariff by Rs1.075/unit for KE consumers

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has notified an increase of Rs1.075/kWh in the electricity tariff for K-Electric consumers. –JAVED MIRZA

Read more

Slowdown of FO-based power generation reduces petroleum sales

KARACHI: The total petroleum and lubricant sales clocked-in at 1.51million tonnes in December 2021, depicting a decline of 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis, a research report by Arif Habib Limited showed. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Read more

Rupee falls 24 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee fell 24 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday, as the market opened after three days due to weekly and bank holidays, dealers said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more

Fixation of prices of goods a big challenge: official

LAHORE: The director general Customs Valuation Dr Farid Iqbal Qureshi has said that the fixation of prices of goods was a big challenge. –IQTIDAR GILANI

Read more

Bangladesh’s export earnings reach $25 billion in first half of 2021/22

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s total exports in the first half of the fiscal year 2021/22 reached nearly $25 billion, up 28.41 per cent year-on -year, according to the latest official data. –XINHUA

Read more

Biden blames meatpacking giants for soaring US meat costs

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden offered independent US farmers $1 billion in aid Monday as part of a battle against meatpacking giants he accuses of building monopolies to squeeze out smaller competitors. –AFP

Read More

Read More

4 hours ago
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on January 5, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...
6 hours ago
UAE Gold: Today's Gold Rate in Dubai on, 5th Jan 2022

UAE: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai (Last updated: Jan 5, 2022) stands at AED2553.54...
7 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR, SAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, Jan 5, 2022

The buying rate of 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR was Rs 46.50...
7 hours ago
Currency update today: UAE Dirham against US Dollar (AED TO USD) on 5 January 2022

The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to USD was $0.21 and...
8 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
9 hours ago
Gold Price: Today’s Gold rates in Pakistan on, 5th January 2022

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 5th Jan 2022, 10 grams...