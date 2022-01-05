BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 5, 2022

Banking deposits surge 17% to Rs20.51 trillion

KARACHI: The banking deposits surged 17 per cent to Rs20.51 trillion by the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with Rs17.54 trillion in the same quarter of the last year, according to a report released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

PDWP approves Rs8.79 billion development schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday approved the execution of 10 development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs8.79 billion. –IQTIDAR GILANI

Nepra increases electricity tariff by Rs1.075/unit for KE consumers

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has notified an increase of Rs1.075/kWh in the electricity tariff for K-Electric consumers. –JAVED MIRZA

Slowdown of FO-based power generation reduces petroleum sales

KARACHI: The total petroleum and lubricant sales clocked-in at 1.51million tonnes in December 2021, depicting a decline of 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis, a research report by Arif Habib Limited showed. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Rupee falls 24 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee fell 24 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday, as the market opened after three days due to weekly and bank holidays, dealers said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Fixation of prices of goods a big challenge: official

LAHORE: The director general Customs Valuation Dr Farid Iqbal Qureshi has said that the fixation of prices of goods was a big challenge. –IQTIDAR GILANI

Bangladesh’s export earnings reach $25 billion in first half of 2021/22

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s total exports in the first half of the fiscal year 2021/22 reached nearly $25 billion, up 28.41 per cent year-on -year, according to the latest official data. –XINHUA

Biden blames meatpacking giants for soaring US meat costs

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden offered independent US farmers $1 billion in aid Monday as part of a battle against meatpacking giants he accuses of building monopolies to squeeze out smaller competitors. –AFP

