Britney Spears responds to her sister Jamie Lynn’s interview

Amid all the brouhaha caused by singer Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears, the former has finally responded to the statements made by Jamie in an interview.

Jamie Spears disclosed her relationship with the iconic singer during the interview and defended herself as a sister who stood with Britney during the conservatorship.

Read more: Britney Spears’ plans for family reconciliation revealed: source

However, The Baby One More Time singer took it to her Twitter and penned down her reservations about the statements made by her sister.

She began by mentioning that she watched parts of the interview while suffering from 104 fever and her security denied providing her medicines.

“It was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring.”

Not only this, but Britney also maintained that Jamie was never around her 15 years ago and now she was doing all this to sell her book in the singer’s name.

“Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!” she added.

The star singer also unveiled some bitter truths about her family and wrote that it was her family who ruined her dreams and made her look crazy.

“My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one while I have a 104 fever, not being able to move in my bed !!!! My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!”

Jamie is 10 years younger than Britney and she makes a comeback with Netflix after taking a gap to look after her family.

Read more: Britney Spears showcases free-spirt through photos

During the Interview, Jamie was of the view that she supported her sister beyond limits to end that conservatorship and got emotional when discussing the relationship she has with her sister.

Although the conservatorship was terminated in November, the singer intends to pursue legally against her family for it.