Staff Reporter BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 03:51 pm

Covid-19: Sindh Govt directs schools to ensure vaccination of students, staff

Schools

A student sitting in a classroom Photo: File

KARACHI: Sindh Government’s directorate of inspection and registration of private institutions on Friday strongly urged all schools in the province to make it mandatory for students and staff to be vaccinated.

Director Private Institutions Sindh Dr Mansoob Hussain Siddiqui, in a notification, said that the government has taken this step to improve the health of students from coronavirus and to keep the educational process running smoothly. To save the precious time of the students, it is mandatory to get the vaccination of students and all teaching and non-teaching staff done, said the notification.

Read more: Fed govt’s procurement of vaccines helped achieve vaccination target, says PM Imran Khan

“Therefore, the management of all private educational institutions are directed through this circular to ensure 100% vaccination of students and staff of their schools,” said the notification.

The provincial government has also directed the school administrations to obtain a copy of the vaccination cards from staff members to ensure compliance with the National Command and Operation Centre’s decision.

“If any student or staff member aged 12 years and above is found to be deprived of vaccine during the inspection/visit of the administrative team, strict action will be taken against the school administration in accordance with Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulation and Regulation),” the notification added.

