Web Desk

26th Jan, 2022. 07:40 pm

Desi bride flooded with work even on her wedding day goes viral

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 07:40 pm
bride

In the clip, which has become popular on social media, a bride is getting ready for her wedding, but she is being interrupted by constant calls from her office. Over 5 million people have watched the video.

A bride is seen getting dressed in the viral video while dealing with some office-related concerns on her phone. “Yaar inko koi samjhao aaj meri shaadi hai,” she is also heard saying. The bride is getting ready to make her grand entrance, and these work calls have irritated her. Sona Kaur, the bride’s makeup artist, shared the clip on her Instagram page.

Read more: Bride performs Bhangra with friends to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”

The video can be found here:

While some users thought the video was interesting, others wondered if she had asked for a leave of absence. Below are the responses of netizens.

