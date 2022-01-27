Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 12:32 am

First phase of Kamyab Pakistan Programme launched

Staff Reporter BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 12:32 am

ISLAMABAD: The first phase of Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) has started receiving applications through SMS from all over the country.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over the Steering Committee meeting of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) at the Finance Division on Thursday, where he was given a detailed presentation on the progress of the KPP.

It was informed that the first phase of the programme is going on successfully and applications for the award of loan are being received through SMS from all over the country.

Advertisement

The loans are being disbursed to the deserving applicants after fulfilling the requirements, in order to uplift the living standards of the underprivileged people of the country. Small loans for business, farmers and construction of houses are included under the programme.

Tarin appreciated all the stakeholders for their contributions in the success of the KPP and directed to expand the programme all over the country.

Akhwat Foundation founder Dr Amjad Saqib also gave a presentation on the disbursement of loans, and highlighted some issues faced by the targeted population in some remote areas of Pakistan for accessing the information about availing the Kamyab Pakistan Progarmme.

The finance minister directed the concerned authorities to resolve the issues arising in the way of information accessibility and further underscored that the KPP will prove to be a milestone in uplifting the lower strata of the society.

The participants of the meeting assured the finance minister of their full cooperation and participation in making the programme successful.

NPHDA chairman, Bank of Punjab president, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chairman and senior officers also attended the meeting.

Read More

52 mins ago
KSE-100 gains 127 points on lower T-bill yields

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse closed on a positive note on Thursday as...
5 hours ago
British business community voices hope for stronger trade ties with China

LONDON, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The British business community hopes that Britain...
8 hours ago
Brexit hurt EU-UK trade: French ministry

PARIS: Brexit has hurt two-way trade between the European Union and Britain, with...
8 hours ago
Swiss watch exports tick up to record level in 2021

ZURICH: Swiss watch exports rebounded sharply in 2021, breaking the record set...
8 hours ago
Rupee remains unchanged at interbank

KARACHI: The exchange rate ended unchanged on Thursday, as the dollar was...
10 hours ago
UAE largest bank makes record profit in 2021

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s largest bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, scooped a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Quetta Gladiators Vs Peshawar Zalmi
19 mins ago
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators Vs Peshawar Zalmi | QG VS PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

The Peshawar Zalmi will face the Quetta Gladiators in the second match...
Anushka Sharma congratulates Priyanka Chopra says, 'Get ready for sleepless nights'
26 mins ago
Anushka Sharma congratulates Priyanka Chopra says, ‘Get ready for sleepless nights’

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma congratulated Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for their...
Load shedding in Karachi
39 mins ago
 Line losses, theft major causes of load shedding: official

LAHORE: The major cause of load shedding in the country is line...
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans
39 mins ago
PSL 2022 – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans | Match Highlights | PSL 7 – Match 1

PSL 2022 - Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans | Match Highlights |...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement