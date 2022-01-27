First phase of Kamyab Pakistan Programme launched

ISLAMABAD: The first phase of Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) has started receiving applications through SMS from all over the country.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over the Steering Committee meeting of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) at the Finance Division on Thursday, where he was given a detailed presentation on the progress of the KPP.

It was informed that the first phase of the programme is going on successfully and applications for the award of loan are being received through SMS from all over the country.

The loans are being disbursed to the deserving applicants after fulfilling the requirements, in order to uplift the living standards of the underprivileged people of the country. Small loans for business, farmers and construction of houses are included under the programme.

Tarin appreciated all the stakeholders for their contributions in the success of the KPP and directed to expand the programme all over the country.

Akhwat Foundation founder Dr Amjad Saqib also gave a presentation on the disbursement of loans, and highlighted some issues faced by the targeted population in some remote areas of Pakistan for accessing the information about availing the Kamyab Pakistan Progarmme.

The finance minister directed the concerned authorities to resolve the issues arising in the way of information accessibility and further underscored that the KPP will prove to be a milestone in uplifting the lower strata of the society.

The participants of the meeting assured the finance minister of their full cooperation and participation in making the programme successful.

NPHDA chairman, Bank of Punjab president, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chairman and senior officers also attended the meeting.