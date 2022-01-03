Flying Cement 12MW captive power plant starts operations

KARACHI: The 12MW captive power plant of Flying Cement Company Limited has started commercial operations at its site in Khushab district, a bourse filing said on Monday.

This is a significant milestone achieved by the company in line with its strategic objectives of cost rationalisation and optimisation resulting in lower dependency on Water and Power Development Authority’s (Wapda) power supply, it added.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, we are pleased to announce that the company has successfully started commercial operations of a captive power plant of 12 MW at its site in District Khushab,” the filing stated.

The company is contemplating saving in energy cost up to 30 per cent when compared to Wapda’s surging tariff, which would positively reflect on the overall financial performance and profitability of the company.

The company in February 2021 updated the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it has successfully completed the installation and commissioning of a 7.5MW waste heat recovery power plant (WHRPP) at its site in Mangowal, Khushab district.

The company secretary, Shahid Ahmad Awan, stated that the employment of this technology will augment our ability to process waste heat absorbed in boilers to produce steam at a suitable pressure to power turbines for the generation of electricity.

Flying Cement Company Limited (formerly known as Zaman Cement Company Limited) was incorporated in December 1992 as a public limited company.

The factory is located in Mangowal, District Khushab, in Punjab, it comprises land in excess of 121 acres. The company has a single kiln having an installed capacity of 2000 tonnes per day of cement using the latest dry process technology and a rated capacity of 600,000 tonnes of cement per annum.