Founder and CEO BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh Congratulates Pakistani Cricketers on Winning ICC Awards 2021

Founder and CEO BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulated Pakistani cricketers on winning the International Cricket Council (ICC) awards for their outstanding performances and dominating the ICC awards for the year 2021.

“Congratulations to our true champions for their spectacular performances throughout the year, you’ve made the whole nation proud! I hope your dedication will take Pakistan’s Cricket Team to new heights.” Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wrote on his Twitter handle.

Congratulations to our true champions @iShaheenAfridi, @babarazam258, @iMRizwanPak and @imfatimasana for their spectacular performances throughout the year, you’ve made the whole nation proud!

I hope your dedication will take Pakistan’s Cricket Team to new heights.@TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/DHp5TcKieP Advertisement — Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) January 26, 2022

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared Pakistan’s Captain Babar Azam as the ODI Cricketer of the Year for his glorious performance in 2021, Mohammad Rizwan as Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year, and awards Shaheen Shah Afridi the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy. Pakistani fast bowler Fatima Sana received the ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year award for 2021. She is the first woman cricketer from Pakistan to win an ICC award.

Let’s take a look at the performances of each player throughout the year:

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Afridi is well known for his sizzling yorkers and an ability to swing the ball, claimed 78 wickets in 36 matches in 2021 and was at his best at the T-20World Cup. He played a crucial role in the much hyped match of the T20 worldcup against India. Afridi took three wickets for 31 runs by removing the top three of the Indian batting order Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli

Babar Azam

Babar was the second-highest scorer with 228 runs and was the Player of the Match in both of Pakistan’s winning games in the 2-1 victory over South Africa.

The architect of Pakistan’s chase of 274 in the first ODI, Babar made a century and laid the foundation with an 82-ball 94 in the final ODI where the visitors posted 320 batting first

Muhammad Rizwan

Muhammad Rizwan aggregated a staggering 1,326 runs in only 29 T20 matches at an average of 73.66 and a strike-rate of 134.89 last year. He also scored the maiden T20I century of his career against South Africa in Lahore early in the year and ended it continuing his form with a “brilliant knock” of 87 against West Indies in Karachi.

Sana Fatima

Sana Fatima took 24 wickets at an average of 23.95 and 165 runs at 16.50 in 16 international matches. She became an integral part of Pakistan’s ODI and T20I side owing to her wicket-taking ability as a bowler, and ability to add handy runs down the order at the same time

This is a proud moment for the nation to have both the men’s and women’s cricket teams making strides in the international arena.