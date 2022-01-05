GCC secretary general due in Islamabad today

APP News Agency

05th Jan, 2022. 01:45 pm

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef bin Falah Al Hajraf is set to arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During the visit, he will hold delegation-level talks with the foreign minister and also meet the federal minister for finance and revenue and prime minister’s advisor for commerce and investment.

“The visit offers the two sides an opportunity to review mutual cooperation and take steps to foster enhanced collaboration in diverse fields, with a renewed focus on trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the GCC Member States,” the foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan and the GCC enjoy long-standing cordial relations. Pakistan’s relations with the Member States of the GCC are rooted firmly in shared faith, values and culture.

“The visit of the Secretary General is expected to further broaden and diversify avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and the GCC,” it was further added.

