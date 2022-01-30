Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 12:54 pm

Indian forces martyr five more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Budgam

The troops martyred five youngsters during cordon and search operations conducted on Sunday. Image: AFP

Indian troops, in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred five more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Budgam districts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported on Sunday.

The troops martyred four youth during a cordon and search operation in the Naira area of Pulwama district and martyred one youth during an operation in the Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam.

The illegally detained Vice Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has also expressed his grave concern over the unabated killing spree in every nook and corner of the occupied territory at the hands of Indian forces.

In a message from the infamous Tihar jail in New Delhi, he said that the freedom-loving people of Kashmir are keenly observing the systematic ethnic cleansing of the Muslim majority of the internationally recognised disputed territory perpetrated by the Indian forces.

He urged the United Nations (UN) to take cognisance of the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK to help stop the ruthless killings, arbitrary arrests, and human rights abuses in the territory and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

