Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 08:54 pm

Industrial sector making progress due to govt’s successful policies, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting in Lahore on Friday to review progress of ongoing development projects in Faisalabad Division. Photo: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that industrial sector has resumed progressing due to government’s successful policies.

He was chairing a review meeting in Lahore on Friday to review progress of ongoing development projects in Faisalabad Division.

Prime Minister directed completion of all development projects within a given time frame and of public welfare projects on priority basis.

He said that foreign investments will boost after establishment of the Special Economic Zone in Faisalabad.

He said government is providing health insurance worth over four hundred billion rupees for all families in the province through Health Card.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was told that construction work of important highways and link roads is in progress in Faisalabad Division.

The meeting also discussed proposed public transport, IT University and city beautification projects for Faisalabad.

