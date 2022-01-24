Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022.

Is Mawra Hocane getting married to Ameer Gilani?

Mawra Hocane Ameer Gilani

Actress Mawra Hocane, who quite often sparks dating rumours with co-star Ameer Gilani, broke silence on her wedding plans.

In a recent interview, the Qissa Meherbano Ka star discussed when she is getting married. “Marriage is a big step. If I speak about myself, I’ve seen a lot of people around me who got married very young including my own brother and sister. I’ve seen a lot of actresses and business woman’s who had better part of their careers after their marriage, so I’ve no such fear of marriage in my mind that marriage would affect me badly.”

“Personally speaking I feel that I’m somebody who really does her work with full dedication. Marriage for me, whenever its to happen, I hope it comes at a time when I have much time to give to my married life and children. If I’m in a partnership, I wouldn’t want to lack it at all. I want myself to have the ability to understand relationships at that point. I really want to do well, whenever I do that, this my ideology regarding marriage,” she added.

Mawra and Ameer became a famous on-screen couple after they starred together in the drama serial Sabaat. The on-screen chemistry between the actors had fans shipping the two.

