Ali Ousat Staff Reporter

12th Jan, 2022. 07:26 pm

JI following MQM-P’s footsteps by following divisiveness for political gains: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani. Image: File

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani said on Wednesday that in a bid to increase its political share in Karachi, the Jammat-e-Islami is following the Mutthaida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s divisive ethnic politics by opposing Sindh Local Bodies Act.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office, Ghani said that Pakistan Peoples Party has never engaged in divisive politics unlike MQM-P that0 has been dividing people all over Sindh including Karachi and now Jamaat-e-Islami has also joined the bandwagon.

“Jamaat-e-Islami should sit in front of the assembly for the rest of their lives,” he said. Replying to a question, he said that he advised both MQM and Jamaat-e-Islami not to destroy the peace of Karachi and push the city into bloodshed for their own political interests.

The minister said that the delimitation is not the job of the government but of the Election Commission and the government only provides council numbers under the law, adding that many senior parliamentarians are not even aware that the delimitation is not done by the Sindh government but by the Election Commission.

He said that any political party that has any objection on the boundaries will go to the courts.

The minister said that a senior MQM parliamentarian who has been a member of the National Assembly, a member of the Sindh Assembly and also the Nazim of Hyderabad, has accused the PPP in his press conference that we are rural. “they are dividing the people on the basis of language, the fact is that they are misleading the people by saying such things and especially in Karachi and Sindh in general.”

