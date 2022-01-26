Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West’s threats

Kim Kardashian, who has four children with her estranged husband Kanye West, has written a coded message in reaction to the musician’s implied threats.

Kanye West has blackmailed Kim Kardashian with ‘legal action’ for ‘playing with children.’

In her Instagram stories, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians actress left a mysterious statement.

She wrote, “What if I fall? Oh my darling, what if you fly?”

In a recent interview with Jason Lee, the 44-year-old I Love It singer gave a warning to his ex-wife and her family for holding his four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm apart from him.

Kim Kardashian has four children with Kanye West, with whom she has asked for a divorce.

Kim is seeing Pete Davidson right now, while Kanye West is dating Julia Fox.