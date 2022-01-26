Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 07:48 pm

Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West’s threats

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 07:48 pm
Kanye West Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, who has four children with her estranged husband Kanye West, has written a coded message in reaction to the musician’s implied threats.

Kanye West has blackmailed Kim Kardashian with ‘legal action’ for ‘playing with children.’

In her Instagram stories, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians actress left a mysterious statement.

Advertisement

She wrote, “What if I fall? Oh my darling, what if you fly?”

In a recent interview with Jason Lee, the 44-year-old I Love It singer gave a warning to his ex-wife and her family for holding his four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm apart from him.

Kim Kardashian has four children with Kanye West, with whom she has asked for a divorce.

Kim is seeing Pete Davidson right now, while Kanye West is dating Julia Fox.

 

Read More

32 mins ago
Deepika Padukone responds sarcastically about Ranveer promoting Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone discussed Ranveer Singh's reaction to her upcoming film Gehraiyaan in...
38 mins ago
'Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer' has a star-studded premiere night

'Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of Serial Killer' staring Yasir Hussian and...
51 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor spends ‘perfect afternoon’ with BFFs Amrita, Malaika

Manish Malhotra, a fashion designer, shared a photo from a small gathering...
1 hour ago
When Dharmendra attended Boney Kapoor's sister wedding

Boney Kapoor, a film producer, shared an old photo from his sister...
1 hour ago
Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray shares Lungs cancer news

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has revealed that he has been...
1 hour ago
Anushka congratulates Priyanka Chopra, Nick, ‘Get ready for sleepless nights’

Anushka Sharma recently congratulated Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ayesha Shaikh
20 seconds ago
Ayesha Shaikh, Chairperson BOL Media Group, Congratulates Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia on National Day

KARACHI: Chairperson BOL Media Group Ayesha Shaikh congratulated the Prime Minister Scott...
Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh
4 mins ago
Founder BOL Media Group, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, Extends Warm Greetings to Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia on National Day

Founder and CEO BOL Media Group, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, has conveyed greetings...
National Stadium Karachi
4 mins ago
PSL 2022: National Stadium Karachi is gearing up for PSL 7 opening ceremony, watch

PSL 7: With the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s seventh edition 2022...
Pooja Misra
8 mins ago
Pooja Misra reveals her family’s reaction to ‘Pooja, what is this behaviour’

Pooja Misra, who is most known for her Bigg Boss 5 tantrum...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement