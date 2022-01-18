Lahore court summons Gill over alleged defamatory remarks against Turkish group

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday summoned Shahbaz Gill, special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on political communication, in a criminal case facing charges of defamation filed by Turkey Albayrak group.

The company has filed a case against the SAPM for allegedly leveling false allegations against it during an interview to a private news channel.

The complainant – company, Turizm Tasimacilik, has sought action against Gill under sections 499(defamation) and 500(punishment up to two years) of the Pakistan Penal Code for hurting its reputation through false allegations.

At the next hearing, the court also sought further arguments from Shahbaz Gul’s lawyers on the plea of acquittal.

The complainant company is part of Turkey’s Albayrak Group of companies and is doing construction, waste management and transport business in Pakistan, Somalia and other countries, the petitioner said.

Gill in a TV programme had defamed the metro bus operator company Platform Turizm. SAPM Shahbaz Gill had claimed that the contract was awarded as a result of bribe and corruption.

Following his allegation, the company had filed a criminal case against Shahbaz Gill under Section 499, 500 P