Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 03:48 pm

Lara Dutta reveals reason behind her gap from acting

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 03:48 pm

The actress made her debut with Andaaz in 2003. Image: Instagram

Actress Lara Dutta who ruled B-Town for many years and then took a long gap from her acting career has finally revealed about her decision.

The former beauty queen debuted with Andaaz alongside Akshay in 2003 and worked for many comic movies that garnered much love for her.

Read more: Why does Salman Khan call Lara Dutta every midnight?

But she eventually slowed down her pace and stopped appearing in any project after 2015.

The actress in a recent interview disclosed that she was tired of playing hero’s wife or girlfriend in the movies.

“By the time I reached my early 30s, I honestly may have gotten a bit jaded”

She explained her feelings that she was casted only because a glamorous heroin was required to be casted in the movie.

“I left my mark by doing comic films that were successful and popular. That became my sweet spot and gave me the opportunity to do more than just be a pretty glamorous heroine on screen”, she added.

Dutta is back in action now for the past 2 years now and appeared in web series like Hundred, Hiccups and Hookups.

Read more: Throwback From Miss India Days: Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta And Dia Mirza

Her comeback has cherished her fans who are thrilled to see her back on screen with all her beauty and acting prowess.

Read More

2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif throws remedy for our Monday blues

The newlywed actress Katrina Kaif jetted off to the Maldives for a...
2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan celebrates 1st wedding anniversary, shares unseen pictures

Last Year, Bollywood cuties Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the wedding...
2 hours ago
Alizeh Shah offered to be an 'Item Girl"

The controversy queen Alizeh Shah revealed that she was offered to be...
2 hours ago
Iqra Aziz took breaths away with her recent photo shoot

Actress Iqra Aziz after welcoming her first born made her comeback to...
3 hours ago
Ayesha Omar bags Pride of Pakistan award for her incredible work

Pakistan's acclaimed actress Ayesha Omar took home the prestigious Pride of Pakistan...
3 hours ago
Singer Aditya Narayan & wife expecting first baby

Aditya Narayan, an actor and singer, and his wife Shweta Agarwal are...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PTA Tax iPhone 14
9 mins ago
PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: How Much You Have to Pay to Register your iPhone 14

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: This is the era of mobile phones...
Eurozone
11 mins ago
Eurozone growth slows as Omicron measures hit spending

BRUSSELS: Economic growth in the eurozone slowed sharply in January, a key...
Real Lovebirds
11 mins ago
Netizens love the viral pics of cozy owlets ‘Real Lovebirds’

Couples want to stand out from the crowd when it comes to...
uk airlines
15 mins ago
UK forces airlines to fly more as economy reopens

LONDON: Airlines must operate more flights in Britain this summer as demand...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement