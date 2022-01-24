Lara Dutta reveals reason behind her gap from acting

The actress made her debut with Andaaz in 2003. Image: Instagram

Actress Lara Dutta who ruled B-Town for many years and then took a long gap from her acting career has finally revealed about her decision.

The former beauty queen debuted with Andaaz alongside Akshay in 2003 and worked for many comic movies that garnered much love for her.

But she eventually slowed down her pace and stopped appearing in any project after 2015.

The actress in a recent interview disclosed that she was tired of playing hero’s wife or girlfriend in the movies.

“By the time I reached my early 30s, I honestly may have gotten a bit jaded”

She explained her feelings that she was casted only because a glamorous heroin was required to be casted in the movie.

“I left my mark by doing comic films that were successful and popular. That became my sweet spot and gave me the opportunity to do more than just be a pretty glamorous heroine on screen”, she added.

Dutta is back in action now for the past 2 years now and appeared in web series like Hundred, Hiccups and Hookups.

Her comeback has cherished her fans who are thrilled to see her back on screen with all her beauty and acting prowess.