Leather gloves’ exports posts record rise of 11.81%

APP News Agency

05th Jan, 2022. 04:57 pm
Leather gloves

Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The exports of leather gloves during the first five months of the fiscal year 2021/22 grew 11.81 per cent, compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-November 2021, leather gloves worth $119,516 were exported, compared with the exports of $106,890 during the same period of the last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather goods increased 11.03 per cent to reach $266,595, compared with the exports of $240,100 during the same period of the last year.

Meanwhile, the leather garments’ exports also increased 10.42 per cent, as the exports during the current fiscal year were recorded worth $139,100, compared with the exports of $125,971 during the same period of the last year.

Other leather goods exports during the period under review increased 10.22 per cent to reach $7,979 in the current fiscal year, compared with the exports of $7,239 during the same period of the last year.

