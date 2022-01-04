LHC dismisses pre-arrest bail plea of suspect accused of stealing pigeons

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed the pre arrest bail petition of a person accused of stealing pigeons worth Rs. 0.6 million.

A case has been registered against Hashim in Lahore area of Kahna police station for stealing 95 pigeons worth Rs 600,000.

The lawyer for the accused claimed that the allegation of stealing pigeons was baseless. Plaintiff’s counsel objected to the petition, saying that the suspect stole valuable pigeons.

In court, the investigating officer confirmed that the accused was found guilty in the investigation.

After hearing arguments, Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Punnu rejected the bail application keeping in view of the police investigation.

As soon as the accused came out of the courtroom, the police took him into custody.