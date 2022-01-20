LHC seeks PBR report on PCB’s report on traffic management

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a report from Punjab Board of Revenue on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s proposal to keep the teams close to the stadium to maintain the flow of traffic during cricket matches.

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court was hearing various petitions against the government’s inaction to prevent environmental pollution and encroachments etc.

A representative of the Environment Commission said it is proposed to construct 24 residences for accommodation of teams and the PBR has been asked to provide land for it.

The court condemned the menace of wrong parking in the city and said that a fine of Rs 5,000 should be imposed to stop it. The court sought a reply from the parking company on illegal parking in the city.

Wasa’s lawyer said that an agreement was being reached with the Asian Development Bank to cover the open drains. He added that in the first phase, drains would be covered in Gulberg area. He said the incumbent Managing Director of Wasa had done a great job for the drainage of Lahore water and the underground water storage rose for the first time during his tenure. On it, the court appreciated his efforts and sought a report regarding his extension as MD.

Justice Shahid Karim expressed concern that rising temperatures have increased the death rate worldwide. Effective measures will have to be taken to reduce the temperature and if greenery is grown on tall buildings, the temperature in Lahore will be reduced by half, the judge remarked.

The LDA’s lawyer said that the LDA has issued notices to the owners of high rise buildings to grow greenery on the rooftops. The Lahore chief traffic officer said that a major operation was going to be launched against the encroachments in the area of Shahdara and Kahna.

The court showed anger over the non-appointment of the PHA magistrate and remarked that Why the magistrate has not been appointed for so many days.

The court adjourned the hearing for a couple of weeks.