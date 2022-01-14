Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 04:02 pm

Minna Tariq says qubool hai dolled up in a beautiful bridal lehanga

Minna Tariq ties the knot in a gray embellished bridal jora. Image: Instagram

Veteran actress Rubina Ashraf has been quite busy with her daughter Minna Tariq’s wedding ceremony these days.

Minna said qabool hai yesterday all dolled up in a grey embellished bridal lehenga with hints of gold and ice green.

The stunning Nikkah bride looked happy and excited on her big day.


Tariq poses for the camera with her husband Imran Shaikh and the happy couple won hundreds of hearts.


A lot of fraternity members were spotted and clicked during the ceremony cheering the team bride at their event.

Actor Saba Hamid with husband Waseem Abbas, Sabzwari, Shabbir Jan with wife and many others were papped dancing to the wedding tunes.

One of the videos also showed Minna dancing with her friend happily on the occasion and relishing the moments for a lifetime.

Let’s have a look at the event:

