Mongolia sees record daily count of COVID-19 cases since mid-November

Xinhua Xinhua

06th Jan, 2022. 12:22 pm
Mongolia

Image: Getty

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) — Mongolia registered 795 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since Nov. 18, bringing the national count to 392,984, the country’s health ministry reported on Thursday.

The number of daily infections in the country has been resurging due to New Year celebrations, according to the ministry.

Two more COVID-19 patients died in the past day, raising the national death toll to 1,994.

Read more: Vietnam reports 17,017 new COVID-19 cases, 1,817,721 in total

So far, 66.5 percent of Mongolia’s population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 926,184 people aged over 18 have received the third dose.

The Asian country is planning to offer a fourth dose to its citizens on a voluntary basis, Health Minister Sereejav Enkhbold has said.  Enditem

 

Read More

9 mins ago
China's Henan reports 73 new COVID-19 local infections

ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Henan Province reported 64 new...
16 mins ago
India logs 90,928 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,109,286...
28 mins ago
Pakistan's daily new COVID-19 cases cross 1,000-mark after 3 months

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19...
15 hours ago
One in 20 people in UK have Covid: official data

LONDON, Jan 5, 2022 (AFP) - More than one in 20 people in...
17 hours ago
Vietnam reports 17,017 new COVID-19 cases, 1,817,721 in total

HANOI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam reported 17,017 new COVID-19 cases on...
17 hours ago
Japan confirms over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, record high since September 2021

TOKYO, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Japan confirmed more than 2,000 new COVID-19...