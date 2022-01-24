Netizens love the viral pics of cozy owlets ‘Real Lovebirds’

Couples want to stand out from the crowd when it comes to pre-wedding photoshoots, and the practice is becoming more popular. While many people do their utmost, a pair of real lovebirds recently took the internet by storm.

The two birds were observed cuddling together while perched on a tree branch. The candid images of the two young owls were dripping with love and passion, from looking right into the camera for one shot to what appeared to be kissing on the lips for another.

“Pre Wedding Photoshoot I suppose!” IFS officer Madhu Mitha captioned a collage of the two cute owlets on Twitter. Pre Wedding Photoshoot I suppose! #Spotted owlets at Bhandara, #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/cxygtO1x04 — Madhu Mitha, IFS (@IfsMadhu) January 19, 2022

The photographs of two birds were originally shared on a Facebook page called Indian Birds, and they were photographed in Maharashtra’s Bhandara. Ashwin Kenkare. later, on additional social media platforms.

The message quickly gained a lot of attention online, and netizens were split. While most people agreed with the IFS officer that the birds “can give couples a run for their money,” others added amusing quips and memes to the mix.

Here’s how people on the internet reacted to the post:

