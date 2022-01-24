Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 05:16 pm

Netizens love the viral pics of cozy owlets ‘Real Lovebirds’

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 05:16 pm
Real Lovebirds

Couples want to stand out from the crowd when it comes to pre-wedding photoshoots, and the practice is becoming more popular. While many people do their utmost, a pair of real lovebirds recently took the internet by storm.

The two birds were observed cuddling together while perched on a tree branch. The candid images of the two young owls were dripping with love and passion, from looking right into the camera for one shot to what appeared to be kissing on the lips for another.

Read more: Haven for endangered UK birds

“Pre Wedding Photoshoot I suppose!” IFS officer Madhu Mitha captioned a collage of the two cute owlets on Twitter.

The photographs of two birds were originally shared on a Facebook page called Indian Birds, and they were photographed in Maharashtra’s Bhandara. Ashwin Kenkare. later, on additional social media platforms.

The message quickly gained a lot of attention online, and netizens were split. While most people agreed with the IFS officer that the birds “can give couples a run for their money,” others added amusing quips and memes to the mix.

Here’s how people on the internet reacted to the post:

 

Read More

5 hours ago
Anushka and Virat pen a statement after daughter Vamika's face got revealed

Celebrity couple Anushka and Virat Kohli have issued a joint statement after...
8 hours ago
VIRAL: Anushka & Virat's daughter Vamika's face revealed; fans show displeasure

After almost a year of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter's birth,...
17 hours ago
The bride cancels her wedding after the groom allegedly slaps her for dancing with her cousin

A bride-to-be called off her wedding just hours before the ceremony when...
17 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Groom Falls Miserably While Trying to Pick Up Bride

A comical video of a drunk groom falling while trying to dance...
17 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Woman Uses Chopsticks For Knitting Noodles, Netizens Loves it

Knitting with noodles is a bizarre trend that has taken the internet...
22 hours ago
Minal Khan announces her pregnancy via Instagram story!

Minal Khan, a talented actress and social media celebrity who is enjoying...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PTA Tax iPhone 14
9 mins ago
PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: How Much You Have to Pay to Register your iPhone 14

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: This is the era of mobile phones...
Eurozone
10 mins ago
Eurozone growth slows as Omicron measures hit spending

BRUSSELS: Economic growth in the eurozone slowed sharply in January, a key...
uk airlines
14 mins ago
UK forces airlines to fly more as economy reopens

LONDON: Airlines must operate more flights in Britain this summer as demand...
Rupee
22 mins ago
Rupee falls against dollar due to external payments

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee declined 25 paisas against the dollar on Monday,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement