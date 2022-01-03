Octopus Digital get a contract of $1 million

KARACHI: Octopus Digital, a digital arm of the Avanceon Group of Companies’, will set up and maintain the industrial data centre infrastructure for one of the largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) corporations in Pakistan, a bourse filing said.

This contract execution gives a pathway for positive impact on the group’s business and value for its shareholders, it added.

The FMCG giant, whose name has not been disclosed given the reason of non-disclosure agreement; manufactures, stores, packages, and ships snack food products, a statement by Octopus Digital stated.

The project with an approximate $1 million value, holds critical value for the customer as Octopus Digital will be responsible for the migration, integration, setup, and security of the data centre infrastructure.

“Complete set up and maintenance of industrial data centre infrastructure, provision of manufacturing controls infrastructure and software, along with integration with factory wide converged communications network,” the statement noted.

“Failsafe cyber security service along with connection with the local factory operations to a centralised global network.”

“Octopus Digital will provide all services in accordance with the set standard industry protocols. For the execution of this project, it will be partnering with world class OEMs [original equipment manufacturers].All necessary studies will be carried out before the start of the project with failsafe plans to address any safety, quality, and environmental issues,” it added.

Octopus Digital, an Avanceon subsidiary company, helps businesses digitalise their manufacturing, supply chain, and financial workflows backed by strategic and operational maintenance support services in the US, Middle East, and South Asia.

Avanceon is an industrial automation consultation and system integration entity in Pakistan, Qatar, UAE, KSA, and the United States.

The company follows an ethical, proactive, and sustainable approach to business. As a leading innovator within the automation industry, Avanceon provides state-of-the-art automation solutions on three continents.

Established in 1984, Avanceon provides engineering excellence to its clients and partners, providing end-to-end solutions, which include design, supply, engineering, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance, Avanceon’s executive management has extensive experience and insight within the automation and system integration industry.