Pakistan breaks 1,500 mark in covid cases since October last year

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to strike the people as Pakistan has reported 1,572 cases during the last 24 hours which is the first time since October 2, 2021, that the country has recorded more than 1,500 positive cases in a single day.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), some 49,658 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours. Of them, 1,572 samples returned positive while the positivity ratio stood at 3.16 per cent.

— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 9, 2022

The NCOC also reported seven deaths during this span while 604 patients are in critical care.

The latest variant has turned out to be highly transmissible than its predecessors and some studies suggest the coronavirus vaccines are less effective against it.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had warned that the Omicron variant still poses a “very high” risk and could overwhelm the healthcare systems.

Earlier this month, NCOC Chief Asad Umar had also warned the nation that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 would usher in a new pandemic wave.

Karachi has emerged as the hotspot of the new variant as the positivity rate, after dropping significantly, has recently resurged to around 10 per cent.

