Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 06:04 pm

Pakistan, Iraq sign MoU on tourism, announces FO spokesperson

A file photo of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Pakistan and Iraq have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of tourism, announced the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson on Friday.

The FO said that the MoU which was signed on January 19 signed by Iraq’s minister for culture, tourism and antiquities and the Pakistani ambassador in Iraq.

“The MoU will promote and facilitate cooperation and collaboration in the field of tourism between the two brotherly countries. It will also help reinforce people-to-people linkages between Pakistan and Iraq. Pakistan is also engaging actively with the Iraqi side for facilitation of Pakistani Zaireen to Iraq,” said the FO.

The spokesperson said that the MoU was a manifestation of the efforts of both countries to strengthen and diversify bilateral collaboration across diverse fields.

It also shared that the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Iraq received a “significant boost” with several ministerial-level visits exchanged last year, especially the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“Pakistan remains committed to deepening and broadening its fraternal ties with the Republic of Iraq,” said the spokesperson.

