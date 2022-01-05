Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 08:09 pm

Pakistan to hold two-day ‘international seminar’ on corruption from Jan 6-7

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will hold a two-day “international seminar” on corruption from tomorrow onwards, announced the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson on Wednesday.

“An international seminar on the theme of “Combating Corruption – A Prerequisite for the full enjoyment of all Human Rights and Sustainable Development”, is being organised by the Government of Pakistan and the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad on January 6-7 2022,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

The FO said that the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have also partnered in the conference.

The seminar will focus on the “multi-dimensional negative effects of corruption on sustainable development and full enjoyment of all human rights, including civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights as well as the right to development”.

“More than 200 international and national stakeholders including government officials, OIC member and observer states, IPHRC commissioners, and representatives of the OIC Secretariat, UN, practitioners, academia, and civil society would participate in the international seminar,” said the statement.

The spokesperson said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will address the opening segment of the seminar as the keynote speaker.

“The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (through a recorded message), assistant secretary general of OIC, and the IPHRC chairperson would also deliver remarks during the opening segment. The IPHRC Commissioners will engage with the participants in comprehensive discussions, sharing best practices, and highlighting important aspects regarding the theme of the international seminar,” said the spokesperson.

At the closing segment, Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari will participate as the Keynote Speaker and a declaration will also be shared.

