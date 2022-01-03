Pervez Khattak claims PTI still the most popular party in K-P

Despite the defeat in the first phase of local government (LG) elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Defence Minister Pervez Khattak claims Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is still the most popular party in the province and largest in the country.

Addressing the tehsil convention of PTI in Nowshera on Monday, the minister said KP is still a stronghold of PTI and asserted they would defeat the opposition parties in the second round of LG elections through the best strategy.

He assured tickets would be distributed among candidates on a merit basis and only eligible candidates will be selected through party elections.

The minister said PTI will not repeat the mistakes made in the first phase of LG elections and claimed clean sweeping the second phase.

Following the defeat in the first phase of KP LG elections in 17 districts, an investigative report, submitted with Prime Minister Imran Khan had termed “wrong selection of candidates” as a major cause of the loss.

However, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz was of the view that the PTI lost the LG elections because it had a contest against itself and many of the PTI workers were angry with the party leadership.