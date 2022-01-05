PM Imran vows to improve connectivity on western side to uplift backward areas

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 01:05 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurating Hakla-DI Khan motorway. Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to improve connectivity on the western side to uplift the backward and neglected areas of the country.

The premier inaugurated 293km-long Hakla-Dera Ismail motorway at a ceremony in Islamabad today.

While addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan said connecting the tribal areas and Balochistan with road infrastructure will bring a revolution in the country and ensure a bright future.

He added that the completion of the first phase of the western route under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will accrue many benefits and ensure economic development in the backward areas.

He said only eastern routes were developed in the past, adding that progress is only possible through long-term planning and inclusivity. Imran Khan said short-term planning only creates disparity as it results in the development of a few areas and the rest remain backward.

Read more: PM Imran stresses need to control global warming for upcoming generations

The premier lauded Communications and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed and National Highway Authority (NHA) and rated the ministry among the top three in terms of performance.

Imran Khan pointed out that regardless of inflation, the incumbent government has completed the road infrastructure projects at a cheaper cost than the previous regime. The premier lamented that roads were constructed in the past to mint money.

Read more: Only time will tell if metro train beneficial for people or health card: PM Imran Khan

Notably, this 293-kilometre-long motorway is considered an important component of the western route of the CPEC project. The areas of DI Khan, North Punjab, South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan will emerge as a business hub as a result of the motorway which will also facilitate transportation of agricultural products to big markets.

