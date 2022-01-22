Several teams have been formed to probe into the case but nothing leading to the killer(s) has been found as yet. Image: File

LAHORE: Lahore police remained clueless about who had killed four members of a family brutally in the Kahna area on January 19.

Doctor Naheed Mubarik, her three children, including 22-year old Taumor Sibtain, 17- year old Mah Noor, and eight-year-old Jannat Fatima were found dead from their three-story house. The police officials said that all the victims were killed by a 30-bore pistol.

Mysteriously, Zain Ali, the youngest son of the slain lady doctor, fled as he was sleeping on the ground floor of the house on the night of the incident.

According to the sources in the police, several teams were formed to probe into the case but nothing leading to the killer(s) had been found as yet.

The police officials said that Sibtain Amir Gondal had divorced the victim doctor in 2004 and later contracted another marriage with a traffic warden.

The ex-husband of the doctor, her son Zain and her brother were taken into custody by police but were later released after interrogation lasting several hours.

The police suspected that these murders had been committed due to an old enmity or over some property dispute as lady doctor had several properties worth millions of the rupees in the locality where she was residing for the last two decades.