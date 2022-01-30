‘PTI took great measures to uplift education’

Shahram Khan Tarakai is ranked among Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ablest lieutenant in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. He is currently serving as Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education. Bol News speaks exclusively with him this week about the shock defeat of his party in the first phase of local body elections, the rising cases of Omicron variant, state of educational institutions in KP, PTI’s manifesto for 2023 general elections and the party’s strategy for the next phase of local body elections etc.

Q

What initiatives have you taken for the betterment of education system in KP during your tenure?

Shahram Khan Tarakai: From the quality of education to quality of the classroom and teaching methods, we have made efforts to provide everything in schools. The main plan was to give our students a complete package, that include a high level academic standard plus a conducive environment that could help them excel in their studies.

If we name some projects for the betterment of education in KP, they include hiring of around 75000 teachers, starting second shift in schools, increasing enrollment in schools, keeping the students burden-free which means helping them focus on quality education rather than pressurizing them with lot of books and heavy school bags etc. In addition to these, digitalisation of textbook boards, introducing IT related subjects in schools at the primary and middle level, starting girls community schools, intelligent schools, grooming school leaders, constructing ECE rooms, girls stipend program and several other constructive projects.

Q

What measures have you taken to ensure maximum number of students have access to schools?

SKT: We have taken multiple measures to curb this issue. Second shift schools is one of them that actually has worked wonders in solving the problem of children who have been out of school. Hundreds of thousands of children are being enrolled in the second shift schools. Girl’s community schools are also helping in retaining children at schools and helping at minimizing the drop out rate in KP.

Q

What are your thoughts about a single national curriculum?

SKT: It is one of the greatest moves that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made and has executed it well. It is going to effectively bridge the gap between the elite and the poor. My children and children of the nation, the child of a labourer and the child of a tycoon will be benefitting from the same syllabus now. It will integrate the nation and will minimize the provincial and racial differences as well.

Q

What is your strategy for educational institutions in the times of pandemic?

SKT: Our strategy is to commence the academic year from August 2022. All I want is to bring the education on track. We closed and opened the schools according to the situation and have also tried to achieve the best possible results as well as save the students’ academic year. We have even given the students another chance to appear in the complimentary exams which could help them improve their performance or marks as the pandemic had affected a major portion of the previous academic year. Hopefully, we will have fewer challenges because now almost 99% of students and staff will be vaccinated in schools.

Q

What measures have the KP govt taken against the Omicron variant?

SKT: We are making sure that 99% of students and teachers get vaccinated by 15th February this year. We have already adopted successful strategies in ensuring exams on time, for completion of courses and managing the continuity in on-campus education at the schools.

Q

What are the reasons for PTI’s dismal performance in the first phase of the local body elections in KP?

SKT: Well, quite frankly it was PTI vs PTI. A lot of issues needed to be addressed among the party contestants who did not see eye to eye. That problem, of course, took time in sorting out. The voters and supporters remained confused. Injustice and ego issues in distribution of tickets was the also a major factor. The young councilors as well as the ones who are farmers were campaigning only for themselves basically. They were not doing it for the tehsil nazim which in the end proved to be a big setback. Besides that, the rising inflation also impacted the party performance overall.

Q

Do you think Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan has managed to address the civic issues of KP?

SKT: Under the leadership of CM Mahmood Khan, we have been able to tackle the many tricky issues amid covid. Despite the low and limited budget of KP province, the CM has been able to bring the most out of it, and we are performing best among all provinces. On the index of good governance, CM Mahmood Khan scored second position in the recent census. He has taken charge of things and have diligently followed the projects undertaken by the previous government.

One of the biggest things achieved in CM Mahmood’s term is the Sehat Insaf Card that has hugely impacted the people’s lives. On the other hand, completion of Dera Ismail Khan (D.I.Khan) to Peshawar motorway is the significant thing. Swat motorway extension to DIR was made possible. Above all, completion of BRT project, and promotion of IT in the corridors of education and health and development sector is mentionable.

Q

What will be the manifesto of your party in the 2023 elections?

SKT: Empowering youth, boosting the GDP and economic conditions of Pakistan, putting in place a strong social security system, eradicating corruption, fighting Islamophobia and making Pakistan a Islamic Welfare State (Islami Falahi Riasat).

Q

How is the current PTI set-up in KP better than the set-up which of 2013-2018?

SKT: When it comes to comparing the two set-ups in KP, the current one is an extension of the previous one because our policies and developments projects have been consistent. We have collectively crossed the thorny path of troubles, and now, after almost more than eight years, I can say that it will be unfair to draw a comparison. Development is a process; one has to wait and trust the process. And if you collectively count the time, the previous government and the new government’s pace of development in the province is evident and for everyone to see.).

Q

Do you think your party will emerge victorious in the 2023 elections?

SKT: We aim to, and we will win Inshallah. Many are polluting the image of PTI on the grounds of inflation and the growing devaluation of the currency. They do not understand that it is a global crunch impacting the countries across the globe. We are part of this big game. It’s not only us. It’s everywhere. The inclement claws of inflation have equally hit South Asia. If you check the PTI performance on the other social indices, you will see that it is doing way better than previous governments. We will win Inshallah.

Q

What is your party’s strategy for the second phase of local body elections?

SKT: The party will decide it mutually. We have learned from our previous mistakes and will emerge as the winners Inshallah.