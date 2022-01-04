Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid tests positive for Covid-19

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 07:03 pm
Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. Photo: File

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid tested positive for the coronavirus, her spokesperson told Bol News on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said that the Punjab minister has quarantined in her home after testing positive for Covid-19.

Pakistan has seen a slight uptick in coronavirus cases with the emergence of the omicron variant.

In the last 24 hours 639 people tested positive for Covid-19 and two people lost their lives to the virus.

With the new cases the positivity rate of the country has risen to 1.42% with the total cases rising to 1,297,865.

The National Command and Operation Centre has warned that a the fifth wave of coronavirus was spreading rapidly in the country due to the Omicron variant.

The country’s nerve centre in the fight against coronavirus has urged the masses to use face masks to avoid contracting the new variant and ensure social distancing at the outdoors to minimise disease spread.

