Reports of deal with former PM Nawaz Sharif ‘baseless’: DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar

RAWALPINDI: DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday dubbed reports of the establishment striking a deal with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as ‘baseless’, adding that people making those claims shouled be asked for evidence.

In response to a question during a press conference, DG ISPR said that one should ask those claiming for evidence and for details on the alleged deal.

He further said that all these speculations were baseless and were nowhere close to reality.

Fencing to protect people not to divide them: DG ISPR

Accepting that there was disruption during the fencing, the military spokesperson underscored that the Pakistan-Afghanistan border would help protect people and not divide them.

In response to a question whether Pakistan protested with Afghan government on damaging the fencing, Iftikhar said when we talk about the western border management it has Pak-Afghan border it has some very local, operational and strategic dynamics and Islamabad needs to keep addressing that from time-to-time.

The DG ISPR, however, stated that the recent reports of Taliban removing the fencing along the western border were localised incidents or two which had been taken up by officials at the highest level of both the countries.

“As far as this fencing incident you are referring to they are very localized problems and they have been addressed,” he stated adding that the government was in contact with the Afghan interim government.

“As I said in my brief we have very good relations we understand each other and we keep talking about different issues that keep surfacing fencing also being one of them if there is any issue on that,” he added.

“It is a fence of peace. It will be completed and remain [in place],” he maintained.

He further added that 97 per cent of the fencing along the Pak-Afghan border had been completed and also stated that people will be able to cross the border from designated points.

“The process will be eased in coming months,” he elaborated.

He further reviewed that in 2021, 164 watch towers were built along the Pak-Afghan border, 131 along the Pak-Iran border. In total 673 border forts, post and terminals have been built.

“To make border security stable, Pakistan has created 67 new wings have been made in FC Balochistan and FC KP,” he added.

Iftikar further said that trade and movement was being ensured through the Torkham, Kharlachi, Ghulam Khan, Angor Adda, Badeeni, Chaman border terminals.

“This has helped control smuggling and narcotics traffic,” he asserted.

Afghan calamity

DG ISPR further said that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan was evolving into a major calamity which could have adverse effects on Pakistan and the regions security.

He further said that the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had voiced concern with every foreign delegation he has met and has also take up the matter on various forums.

Pakistan, TTP talks

Speaking on Pakistan holding talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, the military spokesperson said that the talks were on hold.

He further said that the government was continuing its operations against the militants.

“It was a confidence-building measure taken to actually go into talks with these violent non-state actors on the request of the current Afghan government,” he said.

He further added that following the Taliban take over in Kabul on August 15, Pakistan had asked Taliban to ensure that its soil was not used against Pakistan.

“So it was in that context that they gave this option that they would bring them (TTP) to the table and make them accept what Pakistan wants,” he stated adding that those terms and conditions were yet to be settled.

“Obviously, you would understand TTP is not a monolith they have some internal differences also and there were some problems,” he added.

Iftikhar said that there were some conditions which were non-negotiable from our side.

“So there is no ceasefire we are fighting we are taking them head-on we are conducting operations every day and we will continue doing so till the time we get run of this menace,” he added.

To a question on release of 102 TTP fighters, Maj Gen Ifitikhar said there has been no such release.

Civil-military relations

DG ISPR reiterated that there were no problems in civil military relations.

“I say this all the time that Pakistan’s armed forces is a subservient agency and works on its orders and that is it. There is nothing more to it,” he said adding that there should not be more speculation than this.

Iftikhar further said that Pakistan had more important issues like education, health, infrastructure development, population growth, agriculture that needed to be talked about.