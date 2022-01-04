S.Korean fighter jet makes emergency landing

Xinhua Xinhua

04th Jan, 2022. 09:48 am
S.Korean

SEOUL – An F-35A stealth fighter jet made an emergency landing during a training flight on Tuesday for a landing gear problem, Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean air force.

