The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) once again organised its annual marine exercise called Barracuda XI in the Arabian Sea, between January 11 to Janauary 13, 2022. The international exercise, which included over 27 observers, delegates from 15 countries and several national stake holders, commenced its land phase at Sea Vie Beach, in Karachi, as part of the contingency response training in the event of an oil spill.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 11th edition of the Barracuda exercises, PMSA Director General Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig HI (M), maintained that, “the aim of Exercise Barracuda is to practice marine oil spill response and search and rescue procedures as per Pakistan’s National Marine Disaster Contingency Planwhile sharing experiences with friendly countries.”

He further stated that search and rescue missions of this kind are a goal that could not be achieved alone and require international support and cooperation between stakeholders on all levels. “[The exercises] will be instrumental in refining our coordinated response against oil spill as well as search and rescue requirements at regional level.” Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir also attended the opening ceremony of this year and appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy and PMSA in conducting the exercises that she believes, “provide an ideal platform to benefit from professional experiences of nations across the globe in a near realistic environment.”

This year, atotal of 16 foreign observers from 13 countries, including Bangladesh, Bahrain, France, Japan, Korea, Maldives, Saudi Arabia. Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Turkey and United States of America participated in the exercise. Subsequently, foreign observers and delegates alongwith PMSA DG Rear Admiral Baig visited PMSA ships and overserved the participants in their land clean-up exercise. The Commanding officers of the PMSA ships briefed the guests about the operational capabilities of the fleets and showed simulated operations carried out by the PMSA ships. Foreign observers and delegates appreciated the efforts of PMSA for its law enforcement at sea.

According to the PMSA, it along with the Pakistan Navy, National Port Authorities, oil marketing companies and other, national and international stakeholders see marine pollution as a great threat to the viability of life in Pakistan.

One of the major risks faced by marine life and coastal inhabitants in our modern industrial times is the risk of oil spills, and such vulnerability, per the PMSA, demands regular rehearsals of possible response options, which build on existence strategies.

Furthermore, Pakistan holds an international obligation to ensure prompt maritime search and rescue services where danger to human life and property is concerned. As such, the Barracuda exercises have been the PMSA attempt at ensuring Pakistan’s maritime fleets meet such needs if the risk arises, since its inception in 2007.