Shaniera Akram dances with Wasim Akram on TV Show

Shaniera Akram, Pakistani bowling star Wasim Akram’s wife, posted a video on Instagram showing her and her husband dancing.

The Pakistan-based Australian social worker’s video shows the couple dancing to the song “Chhanno Ki Aankh Mein” by Ali Zafar.

The couple appeared on TV Show “Time Out with Ahsan Khan”.

Shaniera posted the video and captioned it: “Did we do ok?” followed by a heart-eye emoji.

The video received a lot of praise from people as soon as it was posted.

“She is so amazing! Our national bhabhi,” a user wrote.

Another said: “Love these 2,” followed by a heart-eye emoji.

“She is so grace-full, MashaAllah,” another commented.