Shaniera Akram dances with Wasim Akram on TV Show
Shaniera Akram, Pakistani bowling star Wasim Akram’s wife, posted a video on Instagram showing her and her husband dancing.
View this post on Instagram
The Pakistan-based Australian social worker’s video shows the couple dancing to the song “Chhanno Ki Aankh Mein” by Ali Zafar.
The couple appeared on TV Show “Time Out with Ahsan Khan”.
Shaniera posted the video and captioned it: “Did we do ok?” followed by a heart-eye emoji.
The video received a lot of praise from people as soon as it was posted.
“She is so amazing! Our national bhabhi,” a user wrote.
Another said: “Love these 2,” followed by a heart-eye emoji.
“She is so grace-full, MashaAllah,” another commented.
Read More
England's pain is Australia’s gain
Australia demolished England by an innings and 14 runs in the third...
What’s next for Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez?
Chairman of the selection committee Mohammad Wasim has increased uncertainty about the...
Covid-19 hits BBL, increase uncertainty about tournament’s future
The Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 season has become the latest big...
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's rise in Pakistan cricket
The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is famous for its natural beauty,...
Quinton de Kock’s sudden Test retirement leaves Proteas in shambles
South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock announced on Thursday his retirement from...