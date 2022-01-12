Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 12:37 pm

Shaniera Akram schools citizens over littering

Shaniera has been quite vocal about social issues in Pakistan. Image: Instagram

Social activist Shaniera Akram has been very vocal about social issues in Pakistan and recently schooled the citizens of Karachi over garbage issues.

Akram highlighted it in her Instagram post that the rubbish needs to be thrown inside the garbage bin not beside it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaniera Akram (@iamshaniera)


“Last I checked rubbish was meant to go ‘in’ the bin not next to it”

The social worker posted a photo too along with the post.

Previously, she campaigned to urge the citizens to donate warm clothes to street people.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaniera Akram (@iamshaniera)


In this regard, she herself donated warm clothes and accessories to the poor and uploaded pictures on social media to motivate others.

Shaniera has been on a visit to Pakistan after a gap of many months as she was residing in Australia amid th pandemic.

 

