SHCC imposes Rs1.4 million penalty on quack doctors

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs1.4 million on quack doctors.

The decision was taken in the 9th meeting of the Directorate of Anti-Quackery held by the SHCC at its Karachi Head Office under Commissioner and Convener Anti-Quackery Committee Dr Khalid Shaikh, attended by Commissioners Mr. Jawad Amin Khan and Dr A. Razaque Shaikh alongside CEO-SHCC Dr Ahson Qavi Siddiqui, Director Anti-Quackery and team.

Over 34 cases of quackery were reviewed for penalties from all over the province. ‘We must ensure follow ups on all penalty cases to confirm the quackery status on all concerned Health care establishments,’ stated Committee Chair and Member Board of Commissioners Dr Khalid Shaikh.

Committee reviewed the monthly recovery rate on penalties imposed which was recorded at 63% in the month of November, indicating a positive trajectory for the Directorate of Anti-Quackery that was appreciated by the Board of Commissioners.

The Committee further ordered more rigorous fines on health care practitioners charged with ‘illegal de-sealing’ of their premises under section 39-1(h) of the SHCC regulations 2017.

It was also recommended committee convener that Lady health visitors, operating in far flung areas of Sindh be given a slight relief in terms of the fine, if they are found to be in compliance of the basic code of conduct.