Soha Khan, Kunal celebrate seven years of togetherness

Celebrity couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are celebrating seven years of togetherness today.

The lovebirds took to their Instagram handles to wish each other on this occasion.

Kunal and Soha have always been throwing major couple goals since they tied the knot in 2015.

Soha shared few pictures of them being candid at an undisclosed location and they looked adorably perfect together.

Khan was donning white shirt with blue printed trouser. While, Kunal looked hot in a casual dress.

“Happy 7 years my love… There is no itch that you can’t scratch, that’s why we make the perfect match”, she penned down.

Same pictures were shared by Kunal on his account and the fans poured in love for the sweet couple.