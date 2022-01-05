Supernet secures deployment project worth Rs150 million

KARACHI: Supernet Limited has secured a telecommunications infrastructure development project from a Pakistani mobile network operator worth over Rs150 million, a statement said on Wednesday.

The project includes the supply of optical fibre and associated equipment and its deployment in different areas of Punjab, with the total length of different segments constituting this project is approximately 140 kilometres.

“We are excited to play our part in the expansion of telecommunications infrastructure in Pakistan and supporting the proliferation of communications and digital services by mobile network operators in the country,” Supernet head of business unit-telecoms and defence Ali Akhtar said.

“We are ever grateful to our customers for repeatedly trusting Supernet. The optical fiber business line is a relatively new endeavour for Supernet and the 1,000 kilometres mark is a testament to our capabilities and the springboard for further growth in this segment. This is a strong start to 2022 and we will strive to keep the momentum going,” he added.

With this project, Supernet has reached a significant milestone of 1,000 kilometres of optical fiber supply and deployment projects awarded by mobile network operators in Pakistan.

Supernet Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading telecommunications service providers and systems integrator, has been operating since 1995, it offers local-to-global integrated communications infrastructure solutions to telecoms, defence, enterprise and government entities.

Supernet’s ‘Connectivity’ products and services include a broad spectrum of wide area network (WAN) and metropolitan area network (MAN) solutions based on satellite, fiber optics, microwave and radios.

In recent years, Supernet has established its expertise in domains including cyber-security, power, networking, and surveillance solutions as part of its “Beyond Connectivity” initiative thereby, offering a richer portfolio of solutions and services to customers.