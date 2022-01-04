Supreme Court expresses concerns over KP health facilities

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday slammed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for their failure to do anything in the health sector.

He gave these remarks while heading a three-member bench, hearing the suo moto regarding the increase in breast cancer cases.

During the hearing, CJP Gulzar asked about the billions of rupees of the KP government and remarked that where the allocated amount has disappeared.

He further remarked that KP government hospitals did not even have X-ray machines and oxygen systems.

The Advocate General of the KP province told the court that the KP government started the delivery of health cards so the citizens could avail various health facilities. He said that every registered family would be able to get a treatment facility of up to Rs1 million.

To this Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that “You must have allocated Rs5 to 6 billion so that people can make money out of it.”

Justice Jamal Khan took notice of the poor condition of hospitals in Balochistan and asked the details about the health sector budget in Balochistan.

The apex court ordered federal and all provincial health secretaries to submit reports on breast cancer and summoned secretary health Balochistan for the next hearing.

Later the court adjourned the case till next week.