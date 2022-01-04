Supreme Court expresses concerns over KP health facilities
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday slammed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for their failure to do anything in the health sector.
He gave these remarks while heading a three-member bench, hearing the suo moto regarding the increase in breast cancer cases.
During the hearing, CJP Gulzar asked about the billions of rupees of the KP government and remarked that where the allocated amount has disappeared.
Read more: SC forms body to review appointments in Sindh courts
He further remarked that KP government hospitals did not even have X-ray machines and oxygen systems.
The Advocate General of the KP province told the court that the KP government started the delivery of health cards so the citizens could avail various health facilities. He said that every registered family would be able to get a treatment facility of up to Rs1 million.
To this Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that “You must have allocated Rs5 to 6 billion so that people can make money out of it.”
Read more: Supreme Court directs HEC to close illegal campuses of universities
Justice Jamal Khan took notice of the poor condition of hospitals in Balochistan and asked the details about the health sector budget in Balochistan.
The apex court ordered federal and all provincial health secretaries to submit reports on breast cancer and summoned secretary health Balochistan for the next hearing.
Later the court adjourned the case till next week.
Read More
Terrorist attacks in Pakistan rose by 42% in 2021, report says
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan witnessed a 42 per cent increase in terrorist attacks in...
SC rejects plea to stop Karachi’s Madina Masjid demolishment
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday rejected a plea to...
Karachi receives first rain of 2022
KARACHI: The city of lights received the first rain of the year...
PTI gave wrong information to ECP about funding: report
ISLAMABAD: Scrutiny report about Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s foreign funding on...
Pakistan strongly condemns 'despicable' insult of Muslim women in India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday 'strongly' condemned the “despicable and totally unacceptable harassment...