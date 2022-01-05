‘The world must take action against India’s war crime in IIOJK,’ says PM Imran

Security personnel stop a pedestrian for frisking along a street in Srinagar on October 15, 2021. Image: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated his call to the international community to take action against India’s war crimes in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Marking the Right to Self Determination Day, the premier said: “The international community, especially the UN, must take action on India’s war crimes as crimes against humanity in IIOJK as Kashmiris continue to reject and resist Indian occupation and oppression”.

He further maintained that the UNSC commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite in Kashmir remains unfulfilled.

“The Hindutva Modi government brazenly violates UNSC resolutions, international humanitarian laws and international conventions including the 4th Geneva Convention; and commits war crimes by seeking to alter status and demography of IIOJK,” Imran said.

PM Imran said Kashmiris continue to reject and resist Indian occupation and oppression.

He further reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the just Kashmiri struggle for self-determination.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing the Right to Self-Determination Day to remind the United Nations to implement its own resolutions on the dispute passed this day in 1949.

It was on January 5, 1949, when the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan adopted a resolution that guaranteed the Kashmiris right to self-determination through an impartial plebiscite.

Pakistan observes the Kashmir Solidarity Day on this day to express support for the Kashmiri brethren and remind the international community of its commitments made to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK).

The day is marked by various activities, including rallies, seminars and conferences across the world to remind the UN that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities.