Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 04:04 pm

Watch: Akshay Kumar shares videos with his pet

Akshay shares a vide of cuddling with dog. Image: Instagram

Bollywood action-comedy star Akshay Kumar is all in love with his dog and shared an adorable video on Instagram to express his feelings for the creature.

Akshay shared a glimpse of his time with his favourite living being and the fans are awestruck with the cuteness overload.

Read more: Akshay Kumar pours his heart out for wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday

The Welcome star could be seen cuddling with his dog in the post where he penned down some beautiful words for his pet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

“A million love songs can’t match this unconditional affection. Pets are pure”

The star seems to be having fun with the pet and enjoying the attention it was showering on him.

Akshay and Twinkle are one of the beloved B-Town couples who keep sharing their personal life moments with the fans.

Read more: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna shares sneak peeks from Maldives

Twinkle was quick to leave hearts on Akshay’s post.

