Watch: Akshay Kumar shares videos with his pet

Bollywood action-comedy star Akshay Kumar is all in love with his dog and shared an adorable video on Instagram to express his feelings for the creature.

Akshay shared a glimpse of his time with his favourite living being and the fans are awestruck with the cuteness overload.

The Welcome star could be seen cuddling with his dog in the post where he penned down some beautiful words for his pet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

“A million love songs can’t match this unconditional affection. Pets are pure”

The star seems to be having fun with the pet and enjoying the attention it was showering on him.

Akshay and Twinkle are one of the beloved B-Town couples who keep sharing their personal life moments with the fans.

Twinkle was quick to leave hearts on Akshay’s post.