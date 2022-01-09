Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
09th Jan, 2022. 10:41 pm

Woman in Sialkot dragged and brutally tortured over land dispute

A video of an old woman being brutally tortured in Sialkot over an alleged land dispute went viral on social media.

The woman is shown being seized by her hair, dragged, kicked, and even attacked with sticks in the footage.

After the video went viral, Sialkot police took action, registering a case against 15 suspects, and arresting nine, including four women.

The elderly woman said the incident arose due to a “land dispute” that she has had for the last 13 years.

The culprits “banged my house door, forced their way in and dragged me through the streets to the public square where they tortured me”, the woman said.

“I seek justice and the arrest of these people,” she pleaded.

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar sought a report from the Inspector General of Police over the incident and ordered immediate action against the suspects.

He said that justice must be provided to the elderly woman and those involved in this crime “do not deserve any concessions”.

 

