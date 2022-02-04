Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

11th Feb, 2022. 02:49 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

4 dead, 4 injured in S.Korean factory explosion

Xinhua Xinhua

11th Feb, 2022. 02:49 pm
S.Korean factory explosion

SEOUL – Four workers were found dead and four others injured in a factory explosion in South Korea’s southern city of Yeosu, Yonhap news agency reported Friday.

The explosion occurred at about 9:26 a.m. local time (0026 GMT) at a petrochemical factory in the port city, some 450 km south of the capital Seoul. Of the combined eight workers who were at the scene of the explosion, four died and four were sent to a nearby hospital for minor or serious injuries.

The explosion did not lead to a fire, according to Yonhap. Police and firefighters were investigating the cause of the explosion.

Read More

39 mins ago
UK economy rebounds by record 7.5% from pandemic in 2021

LONDON - Britain's economy grew by a record 7.5 percent last year...
2 hours ago
Smash hit TV drama 'Borgen' is back 10 years on

COPENHAGEN - "Borgen" is back. The Danish political drama about a charismatic...
4 hours ago
Another journalist killed in Mexico, the fifth this year

MEXICO CITY - A journalist was shot dead Thursday in Mexico, an...
4 hours ago
Australia warns koalas 'endangered' as numbers plunge

SYDNEY - Australia officially listed koalas across a swathe of its eastern...
4 hours ago
Shireen Mazari says Hindutva fascism growing under Modi regime

Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari said on Friday that Hindutva...
4 hours ago
Former Hangzhou Party chief arrested for suspected bribe-taking

BEIJING - Zhou Jiangyong, a former senior official in east China's Zhejiang...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

india
1 min ago
India reports 58,077 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,536,137 on Friday, as...
2 mins ago
Imran used every institute against Shehbaz Sharif: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said...
united states
4 mins ago
US silent on whether Macron’s Russia visit helped ease Ukraine crisis

WASHINGTON - The French president's visit to Russia this week drew a...
pso
11 mins ago
PSO records Rs20.3 billion profit in second quarter of FY22

KARACHI: The profits of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) registered the earnings growth...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600