Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 03:39 pm
After curbs on mainstream media, govt muzzling social media: Shehbaz Sharif

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif . Image: File

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Monday that after imposing curbs on mainstream media, the government was out to muzzle social media.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz said that the “so-called ‘defamation’ amendment to PECA [Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016], promulgated by presidential ordinance, shows the real fascist face of the ruling clique.”

“After imposing curbs on mainstream media, they are out to muzzle social media. But can they go against the currents of time?”

“Can truth be hidden?” asked Shehbaz.

The government is promulgating an ordinance declaring defamation of people and institutions on social media a cognisable offence, increasing jail term to five years from two.

Defencfing the move, Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz said that the prevention of Electronic Crimes Act Amendment Bill and the Elections Act Amendment Ordinance were in favour of all.

Read more: Fake news, social media are destroying people’s cultural and social values: Shibli

Talking to a private news channel, he said laws should be made according to the ground realities.

He said fake news and social media were destroying the people’s cultural and social values as unrest is being created in society through fake news.

The minister said that it was the constitutional right of everyone to express views independently but it should not use against each other.

