Bahauddin Zakariya varsity notifies reserved decision about law students’ affiliation 

On the direction of Governor of Punjab and Chancellor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Bahauddin Zakariya University has issued a notification of reserved decision of the Syndicate regarding students.

A big demand of 10,000 students of 41 law colleges affiliated with the university has been accepted and now the students have also got the right to file appeal to the Governor of Punjab.

According to details, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Governor Punjab and Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor House in Lahore on Thursday.

Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Dr. Rashid Mansoor, Special Secretary Abdul Rehman Shah, Additional Secretary Higher Education Punjab Ghulam Sagheer Shahid, Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi, Registrar Bahauddin Zakariya University Sohaib Rashid, Controller of Examinations Dr. Amanullah and others also attended the meeting.

The governor Punjab was briefed by the Vice Chancellor and others about the issues including obstruction in the examinations of students of 41 law colleges affiliated to the university.

They informed the governor that a syndicate meeting of the university has been held regarding the colleges and their students affiliated to the university but the decision had not been issued yet.

On which the Governor of Punjab expressed strong displeasure and said that if the decision had been taken why it would not have been issued.

No one would be allowed to play with the future of the students, the governor warned.

Sarwar immediately instructed the Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University to issue a notification of the decision taken in the syndicate soon after which the university also issued a formal notification of the decision taken in the syndicate.

In the meeting, Governor of Punjab & Chancellor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar asked the Vice Chancellor that if there was any breach of rules in affiliation process of colleges with Bahauddin Zakariya University and other matters, a formal inquiry should be held to determine the culprits and disciplinary action should be taken in the light of all facts.