Mohammad Zafar

07th Feb, 2022. 12:43 pm
BAP to review its alliance with PTI if not given more share in federal cabinet

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo . Image: File

QUETTA:  The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Monday threatened to leave the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government if not given more share in the federal cabinet, party sources informed Bol News.

In a meeting on Sunday night attended by the Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjarani Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali, Senators, MNAs, and MPAs, the party leaders expressed displeasure over the federal government’s continued neglect.

“Despite being the ally of PTI in the federation, BAP is not being given its rightful place,” a leader said in the meeting, adding that the BAP’s reservations should be presented to Prime Minister in his upcoming visit to Quetta.

They said that the BAP is wary of its unconditional support to the PTI government in the federation. “BAP’s representation is very less in the federal cabinet, “he said. “Lack of political representation in the federal cabinet is increasing the feeling of deprivation in Balochistan.”

It was decided in the meeting that the BAP relationship with PTI in the federal cabinet will be put under review if concerns are not addressed. It was also decided that Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo should inform Prime Minister about the concerns of the party.

