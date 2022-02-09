Bilawal vows to oust PTI govt at every cost

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that they would not sit peacefully unless and until they oust this selected government of the PTI.

He said this while addressing a public gathering in Multan on Wednesday.

Bilawal further said, “If Imran Khan has courage so he should himself dissolve the assembly before the PPP long march, otherwise they would expel him from power.”

He said that Imran Khan is coward person and always avoids elections.

The PPP chairman maintained, “Those who have alleged us of being corrupt and dishonest, now they have been proved convicts and criminals themselves.”

He added that those who blamed us for looting and plundering the country but now they have gone certified absconders and corrupt.

Bilawal observed that even Transparency International has also declared the PTI government corrupt and fraudulent.

The PPP chairman said, “Islam is our religion, martyrdom is our destination,” adding that Benazir is the symbol of unity for all four provinces of Pakistan and they would prove it soon.

He said that Multan has given its decision that it would join the PPP’s long march being taken out from Karachi on 27th February.

The people of Multan have announced a war against this selected and incompetent government and would oust it.

He recalled that General Pervez Musharraf called the PPP leaders thieves and corrupt but now he was himself absconder.

He further said, “Now our colleagues (referring to the PML-N) have also agreed to move a no-confidence motion against this puppet government.

He said that he was thankful to Rana Sajjad for inviting him there to give chance to speak to the people of Multan.

He said, “We welcome you to the fold of the PPP.”

Former prime minister and the Leader of Opposition in Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani also spoke on this occasion.