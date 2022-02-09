Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 07:04 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Bilawal vows to oust PTI govt at every cost

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 07:04 pm

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses a public gathering in Multan on Wednesday. Screengrab/Bol News

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that they would not sit peacefully unless and until they oust this selected government of the PTI.

He said this while addressing a public gathering in Multan on Wednesday.

Bilawal further said, “If Imran Khan has courage so he should himself dissolve the assembly before the PPP long march, otherwise they would expel him from power.”

Read more: One more PTI wicket down’: Bilawal Bhutto reacts to Faisal Vawda disqualification

He said that Imran Khan is coward person and always avoids elections.

The PPP chairman maintained, “Those who have alleged us of being corrupt and dishonest, now they have been proved convicts and criminals themselves.”

He added that those who blamed us for looting and plundering the country but now they have gone certified absconders and corrupt.

Bilawal observed that even Transparency International has also declared the PTI government corrupt and fraudulent.

The PPP chairman said, “Islam is our religion, martyrdom is our destination,” adding that Benazir is the symbol of unity for all four provinces of Pakistan and they would prove it soon.

He said that Multan has given its decision that it would join the PPP’s long march being taken out from Karachi on 27th February.

The people of Multan have announced a war against this selected and incompetent government and would oust it.

He recalled that General Pervez Musharraf called the PPP leaders thieves and corrupt but now he was himself absconder.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif claims it will be worse for people if PTI regime stays longer

He further said, “Now our colleagues (referring to the PML-N) have also agreed to move a no-confidence motion against this puppet government.

He said that he was thankful to Rana Sajjad for inviting him there to give chance to speak to the people of Multan.

He said, “We welcome you to the fold of the PPP.”

Former prime minister and the Leader of Opposition in Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani also spoke on this occasion.

Read More

5 hours ago
Mirpurkhas rape case: SHC summons DIG, SSP on Feb 15

KARACHI: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh on Wednesday...
5 hours ago
Judicial magistrate issues bailable arrest warrant for singer Meesha Shafi

LAHORE: Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrant...
5 hours ago
'One more PTI wicket down': Bilawal Bhutto reacts to Faisal Vawda disqualification

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday congratulated his party...
6 hours ago
Pakistan calls for a ‘sharp focus’ on combating growing Islamophobia

Pakistan has urged the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) to concentrate...
6 hours ago
Health card is first step towards goal of Riyasat-i-Madina: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the health card initiative...
6 hours ago
MQM-P challenges fresh delimitation in SHC

Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday challenged fresh delimitation of constituencies under...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

crocodile's neck
46 seconds ago
Viral: Motorbike tyre was removed from a crocodile’s neck after 6 years

The crocodile, which lived in the Palu River on Sulawesi Island, was...
Fakhar Zaman
5 mins ago
Fakhar Zaman into top 10 of ICC Men’s ODI batter’s Rankings

Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan and Joe Root of England have entered the...
7 mins ago
China highly appreciates PM Imran’s presence in Beijing Olympics ceremony

China on Wednesday highly appreciated Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s attendance at...
Australia's COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise amid call for vaccine rule unity
8 mins ago
Australia’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise amid call for vaccine rule unity

CANBERRA, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Australia on Wednesday reported more than 30,000...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600