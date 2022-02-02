Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
02nd Feb, 2022. 11:47 pm

Buzdar lays foundation stone of nine projects worth Rs5.78 billion in Dera Ghazi Khan

02nd Feb, 2022. 11:47 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar lays foundation stone of nine projects in Dera Ghazi Khan on Wednesday. Photo: Radio Pakistan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated and laid foundation stone of nine projects worth Rs5.78 billion at Barthi town in district Dera Ghazi Khan on Wednesday.

He inaugurated road from Zain to Barthi completed at the cost of 710 million rupees.

Read more: Timely completion of uplift work ordered

He laid the foundation stone of up-gradation of tehsil headquarters hospital Barthi, civil veterinary dispensaries for the area, construction of tehsil complex, Suleman Range Public school of Excellence for boys and girls, Barthi Multi-purpose hall, construction of link roads and highway from N-55 Chowki wala to N 70.

Moreover, on 22nd January, the Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved execution of seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs8.910 billion.

These schemes were approved in the meeting held with Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal in the chair.

Read more: PTI govt striving hard for uplift and prosperity of people, says Punjab Governor Sarwar

The approved development schemes included improvement and remodeling of Desert Branch Canal Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs459.878 million, checking erosive action of River Chenab at Rs61.470 million, feasibility study of renovation and operationalisation of sports goods and material testing lab (PC-II) at Rs50 million, establishment of Project Management Unit for Lai Nullah expressway at Rs95.085 million, widening/improvement of road from Dijikot Tandlianwala Road to Chak No 91/GB at Rs490.67 million, widening/improvement of road from Vanike Tarrar to Chak Bhatti Turn at Rs700.687 million and establishment of 1,000-bedded general hospital in Lahore (Phase-I) at the cost of Rs7.052 billion.

 

 

