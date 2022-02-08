Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:14 pm
CJCSC installed as Second Colonel in Chief of Sind Regiment

Image: Radio Pakistan

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza was installed as the Second Colonel in Chief of the Sind Regiment, and Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was installed as the 13th Colonel Commandant of the Sind Regiment in a ceremony held at Sind Regiment Centre, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza pinned the badges of New Colonel in Chief of Sind Regiment to General Nadeem Raza, Chairman JCSC.

The Chairman JCSC General Nadeem Raza and Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed pinned the badges of rank on the shoulders of Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, to formally install him as the 13th Colonel Commandant of Sind Regiment.

The Chairman JCSC also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

Speaking at the occasion, General Nadeem Raza lauded the performance of the Infantry during war and peace.

The CJCSC highlighted the challenges being faced by Pakistan Defence Forces and reiterated the need to work with full devotion and commitment to overcome these challenges.

General Nadeem Raza emphasized on officers and jawans to devote their wholehearted efforts in further honing their professional skills.

He said that a professionally competent soldier would always overcome challenges with greater dignity and grace in the face of any test and advised them to make optimum use of training opportunities available to them.

A large number of serving, retired officers, JCOs and soldiers of the Sind Regiment were also present during the ceremony.

Earlier, a smartly turned-out guard presented Guard of Honour to General Nadeem Raza, Chairman JCSC.

