COVID-19 vaccine booster shot mandatory for foreign Umrah pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has made COVID-19 vaccine booster shot mandatory for the pilgrims coming on a tourist visa to perform Umrah and visit the two holy mosques, whose second dose exceeded eight months.

A statement shared by Haramain Sharifain, a non-profit organisation which provides updates about the two holy mosques, states, “It is now mandatory to receive a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine if the time period since the second dose has exceeded eight months in order to be considered immune in Saudi Arabia and receive permission for Umran, prayers in Masjid Al Haram, Rawdah Al Shareefah, Ziyarah to the Prophet (PBUH) and visit to the Prophet’s Mosque.”

🔴*Important Update for those arriving on a Tourist Visa to perform Umrah and visit the Two Holy Mosques* pic.twitter.com/pHgno3blsz — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) February 14, 2022

Haramain Sharifain said immune people from ages 12 and above were allowed to visit the two holy mosques from Saudi Arabia and around the world. Children under the ages of 12 whether immune or not were at the moment not allowed to enter the two holy mosques or its courtyards, it added.

On February 8, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had announced that all Umrah pilgrims coming to the Kingdom must submit a negative PCR test report taken no more than 48 hours before arrival.

The ministry in a statement had said it applied to all, “regardless of their vaccination status, starting next Wednesday.”